ADVERTISEMENT

Prerna Sthal to be inaugurated on June 16

Published - June 15, 2024 03:33 am IST - NEW DELHI

Removing the statues of Gandhi and Ambedkar has drawn severe criticism from the Opposition.

The Hindu Bureau

“Prerna Sthal” — an earmarked area inside Parliament where key statues, including that of Mahatma Gandhi and Bhim Rao Ambedkar, have been moved away from their existing positions will be inaugurated on June 16, the Lok Sabha secretariat informed the members in a circular issued on Friday.

Removing the statues of Gandhi and Ambedkar has drawn severe criticism from the Opposition, which calls it a step toward “de-democratising” the Parliament. The Gandhi statue within the Parliamentary complex was a venue of various Opposition protests. The Lok Sabha Secretariat, on the other hand, insists that relocation was part of the plan to redevelop the Parliamentary precincts after the construction of the new Parliament building.

Sharing the circular on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said: “The whole idea of this relocation and giving it a grandiose name is to ensure that the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. Ambedkar are not in a prominent place right in front of Parliament House where MPs could conduct peaceful and democratic protests as and when required - and with the Modi regime they are required very frequently, almost on a daily basis.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

parliament

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US