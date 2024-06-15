“Prerna Sthal” — an earmarked area inside Parliament where key statues, including that of Mahatma Gandhi and Bhim Rao Ambedkar, have been moved away from their existing positions will be inaugurated on June 16, the Lok Sabha secretariat informed the members in a circular issued on Friday.

Removing the statues of Gandhi and Ambedkar has drawn severe criticism from the Opposition, which calls it a step toward “de-democratising” the Parliament. The Gandhi statue within the Parliamentary complex was a venue of various Opposition protests. The Lok Sabha Secretariat, on the other hand, insists that relocation was part of the plan to redevelop the Parliamentary precincts after the construction of the new Parliament building.

Sharing the circular on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said: “The whole idea of this relocation and giving it a grandiose name is to ensure that the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. Ambedkar are not in a prominent place right in front of Parliament House where MPs could conduct peaceful and democratic protests as and when required - and with the Modi regime they are required very frequently, almost on a daily basis.”

