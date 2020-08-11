Prepared for long haul and to meet any challenge along LAC: CDS

NEW DELHI

Public Accounts Committee discusses accommodation, clothing and ration for troops on the Siachen glacier

The stand-off on the border with China in Eastern Ladakh is likely to go longer and the Army is prepared for the long haul through the winter, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Bipin Rawat told the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), a defence source said on Tuesday. The PAC meeting was held on Monday to discuss issues related to the Siachen glacier.

The PAC had met with the agenda to discuss accommodation, clothing and ration for troops on the glacier which was discussed earlier too. One of the members had asked about the situation along the LAC, the defence source said. The CDS replied that the Army was fully prepared to meet any challenge, the source said.

Unilateral aggression

Last week, the Defence Ministry took down a document uploaded on its website that admitted Chinese transgressions in Eastern Ladakh beginning early May. The report had said the present situation arising from “unilateral aggression” by China continues to be sensitive requiring close monitoring and prompt action based on the evolving situation and the present stand-off “is likely to be prolonged”.

India has demanded that status quo ante of pre-May positions be restored along the LAC. China had massed troops since April-May all along Eastern Ladakh and occupied positions in India’s perception of the LAC. With resolution no where in sight, the Army has been preparing for extended deployment and stocking up for the harsh winter in the high-altitude region for the large number of troops.