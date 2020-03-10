National

Prepare quarantine facilities, CAPFs told

These forces have also been asked to create 75 isolation wards as part of preparations to combat possible large-scale outbreak of the virus

The Government of India has directed the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to prepare quarantine facilities with a bed capacity to admit over 5,400 people to deal with cases of coronavirus across the country, officials said on Monday.

These forces have also been asked to create 75 isolation wards as part of preparations to combat possible large-scale outbreak of the virus.

Officials told PTI that the Union Home Ministry has asked these forces to create a total of 5,440 bed capacity at 37 locations. About 75 isolation wards are also to be created at these locations by these forces, they said.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police force, which is already running such a quarantine centre in Delhi’s Chhawla area, has also been asked to prepare training modules for specialist trainers of these forces.

