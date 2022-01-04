National

Prepare for surge in COVID-19 cases: Health Ministry

Shoppers in large number seen at Weekly Market at Jahangirpuri, even as the cases of COVID-19 rise rapidly in New Delhi on January 04, 2022.   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Health Ministry has asked States to take preparatory measures with top priority and regular monitoring in the light of the increased COVID-19 cases.

In a letter on Tuesday, it said the States are expected to have begun work for re-establishment of field/makeshift hospital facilities and re-purpose the beds in public and private hospitals to ensure maximum preparedness against another potential surge in cases.

The States are also expected to develop COVID-19 care centres in hotel rooms and other similar accommodations to be linked with dedicated hospitals for the care of mild or asymptomatic cases.

The States have also been asked to ensure availability of testing kits and ample supply of drugs etc in case of sudden increase in the number of cases.


