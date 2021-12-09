Prepare an action plan on climate change, say Opposition members

They question Government’s efforts to mitigate the effects

Questioning the Government’s efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change, Opposition members in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday suggested that the Narendra Modi Government should prepare an action plan in consultation with all stakeholders including States, experts and people working at the grassroots.

The reply to the discussion by the Enviroment Minister is expected on Thursday.

Opening the discussion, DMK’s Kanimozhi asked how would the target of zero carbon emission by 2070 be achieved, as promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Glasgow, when only 46.25 GW of grid-connected solar power has been installed so far.

“The Union Government has actually reduced the budgetary allocations to the Environment Ministry by ₹230 crore this year,” she said.

“We should believe in holding consultations with States, experts and people working at the grassroots,” she said.

BJP member Sanjay Jaiswal claimed the Modi Government has been taking various measures to address the issue along with the development of the country and quoted the slogan, “Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai [It is possible when Modi is there]”.

Calling climate change a household term, Congress’s leader of the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “It’s time to sit together, think together” to deal with the fury and frenzy of climate change.

Trinamool Congress’ Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar urged the Government to provide “substantial financial help” to save the submerging Sunderbans, home to mangrove forests, as the lives of a significant number of people are in danger.

Congress MP from Assam Pradyut Bordoloi highlighted the dangers of ecological destruction by allowing large-scale palm oil cultivation in the northeast.

Before the discussion began, Speaker Om Birla termed climate change “a big crisis” for human civilisation. “For us, it is a matter of happiness that India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is playing a leading role at several international platforms for the solution of the problem,” he said.