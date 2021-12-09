Preparations on in Jaipur for Congress’ rally against inflation

JAIPUR

09 December 2021 03:33 IST

Sonia to address ‘remove inflation’ rally

Preparations are in full swing for a mega rally against inflation to be organised by the Congress here on December 12.

The rally venue was shifted from Delhi to Jaipur after the Lieutenant Governor cancelled the permission to hold it at Dwarka in the national capital.

The Delhi Police had also refused permission citing COVID-19 guidelines.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and all top leaders of the party will address the Mahangai Hatao (remove inflation) rally, which will be held at the Vidyadhar Nagar stadium on the outskirts of the city. Ministers, MLAs and front organisations have been given targets to mobilise people in districts and bring them to the venue.

Congress workers from neighbouring Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh are also expected to attend the rally in large numbers. All-India Congress Committee general secretary Ajay Maken is camping in Jaipur to look after the preparations, while the party has formed 11 committees headed by Ministers to make arrangements for the rally.

Mr. Maken said the participants would arrive in Jaipur by buses and other vehicles, for which the parking arrangements were being made. Those attending the rally should either be fully vaccinated or carry their RT-PCR test reports not older than 72 hours, he said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who held discussions on the mega event with his newly appointed advisers, told reporters here that the “historic rally” would mark the “beginning of the downfall of the NDA Government [at the Centre]” and lead to the victory of the Congress in the 2023 Assembly election.

Mr. Gehlot said the inflation, caused by the NDA Government’s wrong economic policies, was affecting every citizen, faced with the rising prices of essential commodities. “A large number of people, fed up with the Government’s policies, will come to the rally and give a message that the BJP needs to be defeated,” he said.

Though the Pradesh Congress Committee is leaving no stone unturned to make the rally a big success, the panchayat elections in Kota, Baran, Karauli and Sriganganagar scheduled for December 12 may affect the arrival of participants from the rural areas in these districts. Congress leader Mahesh Joshi has appealed to the party workers in the poll-bound districts not to come for the rally and instead focus on elections.

The efforts of some city-based activists to stall the rally on the ground of possibility of the spread of coronavirus could not succeed with the Rajasthan High Court dismissing a public interest writ petition seeking a ban on the event. The court rejected the plea on Monday with the observation that there was no law in place to ban such events after the removal of restrictions and the organisers had to follow the COVID guidelines.