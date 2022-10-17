Preparations in full swing to clear legacy landfills by 2026

A portal showing status of dumpsites, remediation plans under Swachh Bharat likely in November

Preparations to complete one of the targets of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) 2.0 that was launched a year ago – the remediation of all legacy landfills in the country - are in full swing and a public dashboard on the progress at 2,200 such sites is in the offing, Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry officials said.

Launched on October 1, 2021 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the mission aims at making all cities “garbage-free” by the end of its five-year period. An official said action plans for 1,000 legacy landfill sites had been approved by the Ministry, with each having a different timeline for completion.

To begin with, the official said, there was no data on the exact number of landfill sites. While landfills were only supposed to contain the remnants of solid waste after processing, the segregation and management were not carried out over the years, leaving mountains of trash. Any waste that has remained dumped for over three months is considered “legacy”, the official said.

The process of reconciliation of the details of all such sites was on and the online dashboard that would be launched in November would contain the exact number, size and remediation plans of the sites, which are estimated to be around 2,200, the official said. These “sizeable” landfills each contain at least 1,000 tonnes of waste. The preparations for all the sites would be completed in this financial year, the official added.

Through the portal, citizens would be able to track the progress of their cities’ action plans for remediation of legacy landfills. The plans cover everything from remediation of the landfill to the eventual reuse of the land. Once removed, the landfill sites would free up 15,000 acres of land, the official said. For instance, the largest such landfill, in Mumbai, is spread over 300 acres and contains 2.60 crore tonnes of waste, according to the Ministry. Delhi’s three landfills - Ghazipur, Bhalswa and Okhla - contain around 2.8 crore tonnes of waste. The official said funding for the cities’ action plans had been increased. For example, Delhi’s budget for remediation of landfills had gone up from ₹436 crore to ₹1,180 crore.

The action plans for each site takes into account the quantum of waste generated and a financial assessment. The waste is separated into materials for refuse derived fuel (RDF) for industries, construction and demolition (C&D) waste to be recycled into building materials and bio-soil that is used to fill in low-lying areas after passing a check for heavy metals.

Apart from the action plans for legacy dumpsites, the Ministry has also approved many holistic city action plans on the management of new waste.