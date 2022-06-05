Preparations afoot for 90th Interpol General Assembly

Representatives of the 195 Interpol member countries are expected to participate in the annual meeting this October.

Preparations are afoot for the 90 th Interpol General Assembly that is to be held in the National Capital later this year. The arrangements for the event are being made by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in coordination with other government agencies.

It is learnt that the Interpol officials have met their counterparts from the CBI and other government officials on multiple occasions, the latest being this past week, to chalk out the plan of action for organising the event. The CBI is the designated nodal body for the Interpol in India. It works in close coordination with the Interpol and other member countries for the sharing of inputs related to trans-national crimes and persons wanted by enforcement agencies across the world.

Representatives of the 195 Interpol member countries are expected to participate in the annual meeting this October. Officials of the Indian law enforcement agencies will also attend the General Assembly, to be held at the India Trade Promotion Organisation's Pragati Maidan.

In November last year, a three-day Interpol General Assembly was organised in Turkey’s Istanbul. It concluded with the election of 11 new members of its executive committee, including CBI Special Director Praveen Sinha, as a delegate for Asia.

The “in-person” meeting was attended by about 470 police chiefs, ministers and senior law enforcement officials from close to 160 countries. It ended with an “overwhelming support for the organisation’s current and future activities to combat transnational crime across its expanded membership of 195 countries”.

Through a statement, the Interpol had then said: “With the ongoing surge in cybercrime showing no sign of abating, member countries called for greater information sharing to ensure that essential information about cyberattacks and cybercriminals can be accessed as quickly as possible. The member countries also approved a resolution addressing the challenges faced by law enforcement in investigating cases of online child sexual exploitation and abuse”.