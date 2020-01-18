Prepaid mobile connections restored in Jammu and Kashmir

Prepaid mobile connections were restored in Jammu and Kashmir and 2G services resumed in two districts of the Valley on January 18 after restrictions were imposed in August last year, an official said here.

Voice and SMS facilities were restored for all local prepaid mobile phones across the Union Territory.

Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary to the administration of Jammu and Kashmir, said the order will come into effect from January 18.

In order to consider giving mobile Internet connectivity on such SIM cards, the telecom service providers will have to verify credentials of subscribers, he said.

Internet service providers have been asked to provide fixed-line Internet connectivity in all the 10 districts of Jammu region and two districts — Kupwara and Bandipora — in North Kashmir.

Telecom services were shut down in Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, when the Centre amended Article 370 and bifurcated the State into two Union Territories.

The Supreme Court had come down heavily on the U.T. administration last week for arbitrarily shutting down the Internet.