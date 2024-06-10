ADVERTISEMENT

Prem Singh Tamang to take oath as Sikkim CM at 4 p.m. today

Updated - June 10, 2024 11:18 am IST

Published - June 10, 2024 11:06 am IST - Gangtok

The swearing-in ceremony of Prem Singh Tamang will commence at 4 p.m.; 30,000 people to attend event

PTI

Sikkim Chief Minister and Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party chief Prem Singh Tamang after the party’s victory in the State Assembly elections in Gangtok on June 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha supremo Prem Singh Tamang is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of the Himalayan State for a second straight term on June 10, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Lakshman Acharya will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Mr. Tamang and his Council of Ministers during the swearing-in ceremony at Paljor stadium in Gangtok, they said.

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha: The second-time victorious dissident

The Council of Ministers in Sikkim has a strength of 12 members, including the chief minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

The swearing-in ceremony, which is likely to be attended by around 30,000 people, will commence at 4 p.m., the officials said. Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place across Gangtok in view of the event.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Tamang, 56, who spearheaded the SKM’s landslide victory in the assembly polls and the lone Lok Sabha seat in Sikkim, was unanimously elected as the leader of the legislature party during a meeting on June 2.

The SKM won 31 of the 32 Assembly seats in the polls, which took place simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections. Tamang won from both Rhenock and Soreng-Chakung constituencies that he contested.

A vote for regional aspirations in Sikkim

The opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), which ruled the state for 25 years in a row till 2019, managed to win only one seat.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US