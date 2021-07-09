Pregnant women should take vaccine for safety of self, child, says V.K. Paul

Representational Image

The NITI Aayog member says COVID-19 second wave is not over yet.

“Pregnant women should take the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible as we now know that the virus brings along some serious complications, including pre-term delivery,” NITI Aayog (Member), Health, V.K. Paul said at a Health Ministry press conference on Friday.

Dr. Paul said it was now established that COVID-19 infection during pregnancy might result in rapid deterioration of the mother’s health and could also affect the fetus.

“Pregnant women who develop COVID-19 are more likely to require intensive care than their non-pregnant counterparts. Apart from the mother, there is risk to the child in case she contracts the infection. Pregnant women should get vaccinated. It is very important and now the Ministry has released guidelines for the same,” said Dr. Paul.

On July 2, the Health Ministry announced inclusion of pregnant women in the ongoing vaccination drive after it accepted the recommendations of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) on this subject.

Dr. Paul added that the second wave was not over yet. “The war is not over and as long as the virus is there in some areas of the country the threat remains. It is also a warning that the situation can explode any time if we aren’t careful,” he said.

Dr. Paul said that “until we get down to reporting less than 10,000 cases/day for at least three successive weeks we are not safe. The current rate of new cases indicates that the virus will take an upper hand soon if we don’t follow norms,” he said.

90 districts

Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal said 80% of the new cases were from 90 districts, with maximum cases coming from districts in Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

“Also, more than half of the new cases are now coming from two States, Maharashtra and Kerala. This is a matter of concern. We cannot lower our guard. A new risk is being seen at tourist spots where COVID-appropriate behaviour is not being followed,” he said.

Mr. Agarwal said the Health Ministry had now dispatched a six-member Central team to Kerala where Zika cases had been reported.