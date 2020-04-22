Pregnant women about to deliver must be tested for COVID-19 even if asymptomatic, says ICMR

Pregnant women residing in clusters/containment areas or in large migration gatherings/evacuee centres in hotspot districts and presenting in labour or likely to deliver in five days should be tested for COVID-19 even if asymptomatic.
Releasing the new guideline, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has noted that asymptomatic pregnant women should be tested in the health facilities where they were expected to deliver and all arrangements should be made to collect and transfer samples to testing facilities. Women should not be referred for lack of testing facility.
According to the Health Ministry, India currently has a total of 19,984 COVID positive cases (Active: 15,474/Cured:3,869) and 640 deaths so far.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.