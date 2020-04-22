National

Pregnant women about to deliver must be tested for COVID-19 even if asymptomatic, says ICMR

Pregnant women stand in queue at the Mother and Child Hospital in District Government Hospital of Nalgonda, Telangana.

Pregnant women stand in queue at the Mother and Child Hospital in District Government Hospital of Nalgonda, Telangana.   | Photo Credit: Singam Venkataramana

Revised guideline applies to those from hotspots and large gatherings

Pregnant women residing in clusters/containment areas or in large migration gatherings/evacuee centres in hotspot districts and presenting in labour or likely to deliver in five days should be tested for COVID-19 even if asymptomatic.

Releasing the new guideline, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has noted that asymptomatic pregnant women should be tested in the health facilities where they were expected to deliver and all arrangements should be made to collect and transfer samples to testing facilities. Women should not be referred for lack of testing facility.

According to the Health Ministry, India currently has a total of 19,984 COVID positive cases (Active: 15,474/Cured:3,869) and 640 deaths so far.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 22, 2020 10:08:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pregnant-women-about-to-deliver-must-be-tested-for-covid-19-even-if-asymptomatic-says-icmr/article31402457.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY