Pregnant women about to deliver must be tested for COVID-19 even if asymptomatic, says ICMR

Pregnant women residing in clusters/containment areas or in large migration gatherings/evacuee centres in hotspot districts and presenting in labour or likely to deliver in five days should be tested for COVID-19 even if asymptomatic.

Releasing the new guideline, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has noted that asymptomatic pregnant women should be tested in the health facilities where they were expected to deliver and all arrangements should be made to collect and transfer samples to testing facilities. Women should not be referred for lack of testing facility.

According to the Health Ministry, India currently has a total of 19,984 COVID positive cases (Active: 15,474/Cured:3,869) and 640 deaths so far.