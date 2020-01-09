Preamble will not be allowed to be tinkered with, Amarinder tells BJP

Terming the situation in the country these days as extremely distressing, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday urged the youth to come forward to safeguard the nation and its Constitutional principles of democracy and secularism.

He was addressing the Punjab Youth Congress (PYC) members and workers at the installation ceremony of the youth wing’s newly elected office-bearers, including its president Barinder Singh Dhillon here.

Capt. Amarinder said the Congress was the only party that could provide secular, democratic rule. “It fought for Independence and the Constitution was framed on the Preamble of a socialist secular democratic republic,” he pointed out, adding that though the various Articles had since undergone many amendments, the Preamble had remained untouched.

“The Preamble cannot be allowed to be tinkered with,” said Capt. Amarinder, hitting out at the attempts by the BJP to divide the nation. “What prevails today is not Lok Raj but goonda raj. We all know what happened with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Uttar Pradesh,” he said, underlining the need for the youth to take the lead in saving the country.

Capt. Amarinder said he would continue to lead the State in its growth and development and would not quit politics till he had ensured jobs for the youth and opportunities for all to grow in a progressive Punjab.

“This is my State, you are all my people…I will always be here for you and will not go anywhere till I have ensured the welfare of every citizen of Punjab.”

He accused the previous Akali regime of ruining the State to promote their self-interest and blamed them squarely for the spread of drugs and gangsterism.