Preamble row: Congress moves privilege motion against Dharmendra Pradhan

The Congress on Friday (August 9, 2024) submitted a notice to initiate privilege proceedings in the Rajya Sabha against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for allegedly “misleading” the house on the issue of ‘dropping’ the Preamble to the Constitution from certain NCERT textbooks.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had raised the issue on August 7 claiming that the Preamble was dropped in the textbooks for Classes 3 and 6.

Mr. Pradhan had rejected the charge and Leader of House and BJP president J.P. Nadda had defended the government saying it has continuously worked to safeguard the Constitution.

“Leader of the Opposition was saying that earlier there used to be Preamble (in the textbooks). In the new textbooks of Class 6, there is Preamble. Not only Preamble, there are Fundamental Duties, Fundamental Rights and National Anthem (in the books). These also represent core values of the Constitution and they are in the books. What he said was not a fact,” Mr. Pradhan had said.

Congress general secretary and chief whip in the Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh wrote to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jadgeep Dhankhar on Friday (August 9, 2024), attaching copies of 2024 edition of textbooks for Class 3 and Class 6, where the Preamble has been omitted.

Omission of the Preamble to the Constitution in the textbooks of schoolchildren is a “grave affront” to the very concept of generating awareness among youth of this country about the spirit of the Constitution of India, Mr. Ramesh said. It is well established that “misleading and misrepresentation of facts” on the floor of the House constitutes breach of privilege and contempt of the House, he said.