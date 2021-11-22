Pre-session all-party meetings over weekend

A view of the Parliament House in New Delhi. File

Customary, pre-session meetings have been lined up for the weekend before the start of the winter session of Parliament on November 29. Speaker Om Birla will be calling a meeting of floor leaders of various parties in the Lower House on Saturday while Rajya Sabha chairperson M. Venkaiah Naidu shall do the same for the Upper House on Sunday.

An all-party meeting called by the Minister For Parliamentary Affairs will be held on Sunday morning, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior leaders of all political parties represented in Parliament.

Prime Minister Modi is expected to attend a BJP parliamentary core committee meeting on the same day and an NDA leaders’ meeting.

One of the first orders of business in the session will be the repeal of the three farm laws as announced by Prime Minister Modi on Friday in a television broadcast. The three laws — The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act — will first be taken up in the meeting of the Union Cabinet on Wednesday and then in Parliament to complete the legal process of repealing.