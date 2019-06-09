Pre-Budget talks to begin this week

The pre-Budget consultation exercise is all set to commence this week, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman scheduled to meet economists, banks and financial institutions as well as industry chambers between June 11-23.

The State Finance Ministers are also expected to give their suggestions for Budget 2019-20 to the Centre during the GST Council meeting slated for June 20.

Ms. Sitharaman would be presenting the full-Budget on July 5. In her Budget, the 59-year-old JNU alumnus will have to address slowing economy, financial sector troubles like rising Non Performing Assets (NPA) and liquidity crisis in Non Banking Financial Companies (NBFC), job creation, private investments, exports revival, agrarian crisis and raising public investment without compromising on fiscal prudence.

The Minister would kickstart the pre-Budget consultation by meeting the members of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council (PMEAC) and seek their views on the state of the economy and way forward.

Over the fortnight, the Minister is likely to meet agriculture sector experts, banks, financial institutions and industry chambers.

With a view to make the Budget more participative and inclusive, the government has sought inputs from citizens on the government’s ‘mygov.in’ portal by June 20.