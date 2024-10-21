GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Prayed to God for a solution to Ayodhya dispute, says CJI Chandrachud

Asserting that he prays regularly, he added, "Believe me, if you have faith, God will always find a way."

Published - October 21, 2024 06:04 am IST - Pune

PTI
File picture of Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud

File picture of Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud | Photo Credit: PTI

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud on Sunday (October 20, 2024) said he had prayed to God for a solution to the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute and asserted that God will find a way if one has faith. He was addressing residents of his native Kanhersar village in Khed taluka where he was being felicitated.

"Very often we have cases [to adjudicate] but we don't arrive at a solution. Something similar happened during the Ayodhya [Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute] which was in front of me for three months. I sat before the deity and told him that he needs to find a solution," the CJI said.

Asserting that he prays regularly, he added, "Believe me, if you have faith, God will always find a way."

On November 9, 2019, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi settled a fractious issue that went back more than a century by paving the way for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The bench also ruled that a mosque will come up on an alternative five-acre plot in Ayodhya itself. CJI Chandrachud was part of the bench that delivered the historic verdict.

Incidentally, Mr. Chandrachud had visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in July this year and offered prayers. The idol consecration of the temple was held on January 22 this year in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Published - October 21, 2024 06:04 am IST

