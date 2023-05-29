Praveen Kumar Srivastava sworn in as Central Vigilance Commissioner by President Murmu

May 29, 2023 12:58 pm | Updated 12:58 pm IST - New Delhi

Vigilance Commissioner Praveen Kumar Srivastava was on Monday sworn in as the Central Vigilance Commissioner by President Droupadi Murmu, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Mr. Srivastava was working as the acting Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) since December last year after completion of Suresh N. Patel's tenure as the chief of the probity watchdog.

"At a ceremony held today at 1030 hrs at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Shri Praveen Kumar Srivastava was sworn in as the Central Vigilance Commissioner. He made and subscribed the oath of his office before the President," the statement said.

The ceremony was attended by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi among other dignitaries.

The Commission is headed by a CVC and can have a maximum of two vigilance commissioners.

There is a vacancy of a vigilance commissioner in the Central Vigilance Commission. Former Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief Arvinda Kumar is the lone vigilance commissioner.

Mr. Srivastava is a 1988-batch (retired) Indian Administrative Service officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre. He superannuated as secretary (Coordination), Cabinet Secretariat on January 31 last year.

During his tenure as special secretary and additional secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, he had handled matters relating to cadre management of the Indian Police Service, personnel and general administration of Central Armed Police Forces and Union territories.

Mr. Srivastava had assisted the government in negotiations relating to trade in services under the World Trade Organization (WTO) as director/deputy secretary, Department of Commerce.

He also served as Chief Vigilance Officer in RITES Ltd and as joint secretary and Mission Director, Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM).

The tenure of a CVC and the vigilance commissioner is of four years or till the incumbent attains the age of 65 years.