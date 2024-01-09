ADVERTISEMENT

Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas | PM Modi hails Indian diaspora for strengthening global ties

January 09, 2024 11:15 am | Updated 12:12 pm IST - New Delhi

The Indian diaspora embodies the spirit of India across the globe, fostering a sense of unity and diversity, PM Modi said.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, extended greetings on Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, hailing the dedication of the Indian diaspora worldwide towards preserving India's rich heritage and strengthening global ties.

He said in a post on X, "Greetings on Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas. This is a day to celebrate the contributions and achievements of the Indian diaspora worldwide."

"Their dedication towards preserving our rich heritage and strengthening global ties is commendable," he said.

The Indian diaspora embodies the spirit of India across the globe, fostering a sense of unity and diversity, the Prime Minister said.

