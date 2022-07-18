India

Pratt and Whitney to set up engineering centre in Bengaluru

Visitors look at an airplane engine made by Pratt & Whitney at the Farnborough Air Show in England, Monday, July 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: Frank Augstein
Special Correspondent NEW DELHI July 18, 2022 21:43 IST
Updated: July 18, 2022 21:43 IST

Aircraft engine maker Pratt & Whitney (PW) on Monday said it will set up an engineering centre in Bengaluru, that is slated to commence operations in January 2023.

The centre, which will be its first facility in Asia Pacific and fifth globally, will enable the firm to offer engineering services on contract to its domestic and international customers, a spokesperson said.

PW’s integrated global engineering operations currently has centres in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and Poland.

