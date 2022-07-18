Pratt and Whitney to set up engineering centre in Bengaluru

Visitors look at an airplane engine made by Pratt & Whitney at the Farnborough Air Show in England, Monday, July 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: Frank Augstein

July 18, 2022 21:43 IST

To be operational in 2023, facility will be fifth globally

Aircraft engine maker Pratt & Whitney (PW) on Monday said it will set up an engineering centre in Bengaluru, that is slated to commence operations in January 2023. The centre, which will be its first facility in Asia Pacific and fifth globally, will enable the firm to offer engineering services on contract to its domestic and international customers, a spokesperson said. Advertisement Advertisement PW’s integrated global engineering operations currently has centres in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and Poland.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.