Pratham gets Indira Gandhi prize for works in education

November 19, 2022 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The NGO has ensured quality education for children of the country, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi addresses during presentation of the Indira Gandhi Prize Jawahar Bhawan, in New Delhi on November 19, 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Vice President Hamid Ansari presented the Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development of 2021 to Pratham, an NGO functioning in the field of education. The award is in recognition of Pratham’s work in ensuring quality education for children of the country, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Ansari said Pratham’s efforts have been globally appreciated. He said Pratham also used digital technology to deliver education so that the children could learn during the school closure amid the pandemic. In her acceptance speech, Pratham CEO Rukmini Banerji said the NGO believed in community and family participation in the growth of a child. “Many of the things we have learnt are learned from children and the community on the ground,” she said.

In her address, Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson of the Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust and former Congress president, said Indira Gandhi had left an indelible imprint on the country. “She continues to be applauded and admired for her numerous achievements. Even her critics recognise that there was an unchanging core to her personality, that defined who she was and what she did – that is, her fierce commitment to an all-inclusive patriotism; her staunch secularism; her indomitable courage and fortitude; her empathy for the poor and instinctive rapport with the people; her unwavering support to self-reliance in all fields, especially in science and technology; her firm belief in the value of education as an instrument of social emancipation and empowerment; and her passionate conviction in environmental conservation and protection of biodiversity, even as India strove for a faster pace of economic growth,” Ms. Gandhi said.

She added that Pratham was a remarkable institution that had, in less than 30 years, made a name for itself in the field of education, not only in India but also globally. “It has achieved much in making school education more meaningful and impactful, first for the students themselves. It has brought a new thinking not only in pedagogy but also in monitoring and evaluating as an aid, to improve learning outcomes. The reports and analysis have influenced the public discourse on primary and secondary education in different states where its engagement has offered a very productive example of public-private partnerships,” she added.

