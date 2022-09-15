Pratap Pawar elected Audit Bureau of Circulations chairman

Srinivasan K Swamy was unanimously elected Deputy Chairman of the Bureau

Sakal Media Private Ltd. chairman Pratap Pawar has been unanimously elected Chairman of the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) for 2022-2023.

Mr. Pawar, a Padma Shri awardee, is former president of The Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture, Pune and he is on the Board of several national and international organisations, a press release said on Thursday.

Chairman and Managing Director of R.K. Swamy Pvt Ltd, Srinivasan K Swamy, who has been the Advertising Agency Member on the Council, was unanimously elected Deputy Chairman of the Bureau.

Besides, 16 members, who are representatives from publishers, advertising agencies and advertisers were named members of the Bureau's Council of Management.

Sakal Papers Pvt. Ltd.'s Pratap G. Pawar (Chairman), Malayala Manorama Co. Ltd.'s Riyad Mathew (Honorary Secretary), The Bombay Samachar Pvt. Ltd.'s Hormusji N. Cama, Jagran Prakashan Ltd.'s Shailesh Gupta, HT Media Ltd.'s Praveen Someshwar, Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd.'s Mohit Jain, ABP Pvt. Ltd.'s Dhruba Mukherjee, Lokmat Media Pvt. Ltd.'s Karan Darda are publishers' representatives.

R.K. Swamy Pvt. Ltd.'s Srinivasan K Swamy (Deputy Chairman), Madison Communications Pvt. Ltd.'s Vikram Sakhuja (Honorary Treasurer), IPG Media Brands, Media Brands Pvt. Ltd.'s Shashidhar Sinha, Group M Media India Private Ltd.'s Prasanth Kumar are representatives of advertising agencies.

United Breweries Ltd.'s Debabrata Mukherjee, ITC Ltd.'s Karunesh Bajaj, TVS Motor Company Ltd.'s Aniruddha Haldar and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.'s Shashank Srivastava are representatives of advertisers, ABC's Secretary-General Hormuzd Masani said in the release.