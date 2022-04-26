Prashant Kishor declines to join Congress Empowered Action Group 2024

Sonia Gandhi invited Mr. Kishor to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility.

Following a presentation and discussion with Prashant Kishor, Congress president Sonia Gandhi had constituted a Empowered Action Group 2024.

It is stated that Mr. Kishor declined, said Congress leader Randeep Surjewala.

Mr. Surjewala said "We appreciate his efforts and suggestion given to party."

Mr. Kishor was keen to join the Congress and had desired to do so without any expectations. He had also made a presentation to the party on which its top leaders deliberated upon during the last week.

"Following a presentation and discussions with Prashant Kishor, the Congress president constituted the Empowered Action Group-2024 and invited him to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility. He declined. We appreciate his efforts and suggestions given to the party," Mr. Surjewala said on Twitter.

But talks of joining resumed after the Congress was decimated in the recent round of Assembly polls in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.Sources said the reason for his not joining the Congress was the pact signed by his company I-PAC with TRS for the Telangana assembly elections and that was viewed by the Congress leadership as conflict of interest.

Mr. Kishor has been engaged by Mamata Banerjee’s TMC in West Bengal as well as Nitish Kumar’s JD-U in Bihar for election management.

(With inputs from PTI)