Prasar Bharati working to get fresh content under new policy

As part of the first step towards overhauling the dated content on many Doordarshan channels, the Prasar Bharati Board on Friday approved a new content acquisition policy. The move will allow the public broadcaster to acquire the rights of series such as the Mahabharata and the Ramayana that it telecast in the past but of which the government has no ownership.

“The current policy was outdated and restrictive. With the new policy we have tried to break the bureaucratic red tape to make the process simpler and it offers us many more options to purchase new content,” Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati told The Hindu.

Under the old policy, the maximum price that the broadcaster could offer to acquire an episode was ₹50,000. Now it has been increased to ₹1 lakh-₹5 lakh. And if the cost of a particular programme is higher or the rules need to be relaxed to acquire a piece of exclusive programming then, as per the new policy, an empowered committee can decide on the viability. “For the last two years, we have just been recycling the old content. On any given day, none of the channels offers more than one or two hours of fresh content,” a senior official said.