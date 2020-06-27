Prasar Bharati threatens to cancel PTI subscription over interview with Chinese Ambassador

State broadcaster Prasar Bharati has threatened to cancel it’s subscription of news agency Press Trust of India (PTI), following an interview of Chinese ambassador Sun Weidong that was conducted and circulated by the agency on Friday.
PTI is the largest news agency in India and is a non-profit cooperative among more than 500 Indian newspapers.
According to sources, Prasar Bharati has sent a strongly-worded letter to the Chairman of PTI Board, Vijay Kumar Chopra, conveying it’s “deep displeasure”. The letter has said that PTI’s “anti-national” reporting makes it no longer tenable to continue the relationship and a final call on the subject will be taken by the Prasar Bharati soon.
In the interview to PTI, Mr. Sun had put the onus of the conflict at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh and the clashes that killed 20 Indian soldiers on India.
“The onus is not on China. The Indian side crossed the LAC (Line of Actual Control) for provocation and attacked the Chinese border troops. The Indian forces seriously violated agreements on border issues between the two countries,” he was quoted as saying by the news agency.
Though Prasar Bharati is one of the biggest subscribers of PTI, it does not have any other stake in the news agency. The state broadcaster has pointed out that it has supported the news agency by paying “huge” annual fee running into crores for years. It also accused the agency of being rigid on the issue of rationalisation of the subscription fee.
The board meeting of PTI is scheduled for Saturday.
