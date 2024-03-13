Prasar Bharati launched news sharing service

March 13, 2024 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on March 13 launched ‘PB-SHABD’ - Prasar Bharati’s news sharing service and the revamped websites of DD News and Akashvani News

Mr. Thakur said: “Over the years, Prasar Bharti has cultivated an elaborate network for news gathering as well as news delivery which has spread out to every corner of the country and is available in every regional language. Now we intend to share this accurate and meaningful content with the rest of the print and electronic media industry in India.”

He said news organisations would be provided with clean feed and they would not have to carry the Doordarshan logo. “This feed will curate content from all corners of the country in various languages. This will revolutionise the news industry and will massively support smaller news organisations that do not have access to an extensive network for content gathering. PB-SHABD will be a single point source of news content for all such organisations,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Free of cost

Mr. Thakur said the SHABD service was being provided free of cost for the first year as an introductory offer and would provide news stories in all major Indian languages across 50 categories.

About the revamped websites of Doordarshan News and All India Radio and the NewsOnAIR app, he said All India Radio continues to remain immensely relevant in the age of extensive mobile connectivity and was still a source of accurate information about government schemes and policies. “The app will have many new features like personalised news feeds, push notifications for breaking news, multimedia content integration, offline reading capability, live streaming for real-time coverage, easy social media sharing, location-based news delivery, bookmarking for saving articles and powerful search functionality,” he said.

The PB SHABD platform has been designed to provide daily news feeds in video, audio, text, photo and other formats to subscribers from the media landscape. The shared feeds can be used for customised storytelling across different platforms.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT