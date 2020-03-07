National

Prasar Bharati CEO declines BBC invite

Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati has turned down an invitation from the BBC to attend an awards function for Indian sportswomen, citing the British broadcaster’s “one-sided” reporting on the Delhi violence. Mr. Vempati had been invited for the BBC’s Indian Sportswoman of the Year awards due to be held in New Delhi on March 8. “I must respectfully decline the invitation in view of the recent coverage of the BBC of certain incidents of violence in Delhi,” Vempati said in his letter to BBC Director General Tony Hall.

