ADVERTISEMENT

Prasar Bharati and Egypt's National Media Authority to exchange programmes for TV, radio

January 25, 2023 02:48 pm | Updated 02:48 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Under its ambit, both broadcasters will exchange their programmes of different genres like sports, news, culture, entertainment and many more areas on bilateral basis

The Hindu Bureau

India and Egypt on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate content exchange, capacity building, and co-productions between Prasar Bharati and National Media Authority of Egypt.

The agreement was signed by I&B Minister Anurag Singh Thakur and Sameh Hassan Shoukry, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Government of Egypt and exchanged between the two countries in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Egyptian President Abdel Fateh el-Sisi following the delegation level talks between the two.

Mr. Sisi, who is on a four-day state visit to India, is the first Egyptian leader to be invited as the chief guest for the Republic Day Parade.

“The MOU is part of the efforts by Prasar Bharati to expand the reach of DD India channel to showcase the country’s progress through programmes focused on economy, technology, social development and also the rich cultural heritage,” said a government statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Under its ambit, both the broadcasters will exchange their programmes of different genres like sports, news, culture, entertainment and many more areas on bilateral basis. The programmes will be broadcast on their radio and television platforms.

Valid for three years, the agreement will also facilitate co-productions and training of the officials of both the broadcasters in the latest technologies.

Prasar Bharati has 39 MoUs with foreign broadcasters for co-operation and collaboration in the field of broadcasting. They provide for exchange of programmes in the field of culture, education, science, entertainment, sports and news, among others. The MoUs also facilitate co-production opportunities related to themes of mutual interest and knowledge sharing through trainings, said the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Egypt

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US