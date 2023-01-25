Prasar Bharati and Egypt's National Media Authority to exchange programmes for TV, radio

January 25, 2023 02:48 pm | Updated 02:48 pm IST - NEW DELHI

India and Egypt on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate content exchange, capacity building, and co-productions between Prasar Bharati and National Media Authority of Egypt.

The agreement was signed by I&B Minister Anurag Singh Thakur and Sameh Hassan Shoukry, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Government of Egypt and exchanged between the two countries in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Egyptian President Abdel Fateh el-Sisi following the delegation level talks between the two.

Mr. Sisi, who is on a four-day state visit to India, is the first Egyptian leader to be invited as the chief guest for the Republic Day Parade.

“The MOU is part of the efforts by Prasar Bharati to expand the reach of DD India channel to showcase the country’s progress through programmes focused on economy, technology, social development and also the rich cultural heritage,” said a government statement.

Under its ambit, both the broadcasters will exchange their programmes of different genres like sports, news, culture, entertainment and many more areas on bilateral basis. The programmes will be broadcast on their radio and television platforms.

Valid for three years, the agreement will also facilitate co-productions and training of the officials of both the broadcasters in the latest technologies.

Prasar Bharati has 39 MoUs with foreign broadcasters for co-operation and collaboration in the field of broadcasting. They provide for exchange of programmes in the field of culture, education, science, entertainment, sports and news, among others. The MoUs also facilitate co-production opportunities related to themes of mutual interest and knowledge sharing through trainings, said the government.

