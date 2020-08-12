National

Pranab’s health continues to remain critical

Former President Pranab Mukherjee.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee.   | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s health condition continues to remain critical, the Army’s Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital said on Wednesday.

“Presently he is haemodynamically stable and on ventilator,” the hospital said in a bulletin.

Mr. Mukherjee underwent a life-saving emergency surgery for a brain clot on Monday and has been on ventilator support since.

On Tuesday, his health condition had shown no improvement during the day and worsened by evening.

Mr. Mukherjee was also found to be COVID-19 positive.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 12, 2020 2:28:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pranabs-health-continues-to-remain-critical/article32333829.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story