‘Pranab was a consensus maker who took the nation forward’

January 08, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - New Delhi

Former President, the late Pranab Mukherjee was a “consensus maker” and a “trouble-shooter” who could handle contradictions to take the nation forward, a group of his former colleagues and political compatriots observed on Sunday.

“He [Mukherjee] said without contradiction there is no movement in life. His life and work are inseparable from the building of modern India,” CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury said participating in a panel discussion on ‘Remembering Pranab’, organised by the Pranab Mukherjee Legacy Foundation.

Mr. Yechury said Mukherjee used his energy and intellect only for one purpose and that was to improve India.

The CPI(M) general secretary said that though he and his party had differences with the former Congress stalwart, it was after the Vajpayee government that the idea of a broad secular alliance was forged of which Mukherjee became the main “pointsman” and the “trouble-shooter”.

Former diplomat and Member of Parliament, Pawan K Varma, said what struck him while working with Mukherjee in various capacities was his mastery over a subject and the brief which had been presented to him.

In pictures | Pranab Mukherjee (1935-2020)

‘National treasure’

“He had the ability to focus on what is required,” Mr. Varma said, adding that his diary in which he took hand-written notes was probably a national treasure.

He also recalled the controversy over the former President addressing the RSS convention saying he understood “we are a civilisation which has survived on dialogue even with the person with whom you do not agree”. This ability for dialogue is what makes you help build a nation.

Chairman of the 15 th Finance Commission N.K. Singh pointed out similarities between former Prime Minister the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Mukherjee. He said while Vajpayee handled a coalition government, Mukherjee also brought about consensus through his leadership of various Group of Ministers (GoMs).

Mr. Singh said Mukherjee also shared with Prime Minister Narendra Modi the art for an eye for details.

He also mentioned that Mukherjee underscored what technology can do to impact learning outcomes.

Former Chhattisgarh Governor Shekhar Dutta recalled how Mukherjee had the unique ability to bring different people together and never stopped learning himself.