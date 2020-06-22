Pranab to inaugurate Unacademy, The Hindu summit for civil service aspirants

Unacademy, in association with The Hindu, is organising an online summit for civil services aspirants from June 26 to 28. The idea behind the summit is to motivate aspirants to achieve by giving them an opportunity to interact with people of eminence from the fields of politics, public administration, cinema and sports.

The online summit will be inaugurated by former President Pranab Mukherjee on June 26 followed by live speaker sessions over three days. The virtual summit will host some of the accomplished speakers in the country — Dr. Shashi Tharoor, MP, on the role of the bureaucracy, Jairam Ramesh, economist and MP, on the post COVID-19 Indian economy, former cricketer and captain Kapil Dev on leading a historic team and Dr. Kiran Bedi, IPS (retd.), Lt. Governor of Puducherry, on testing civil services’ aspirants, among others.

Anyone, who is keen on cracking the civil services, can register for the summit which is free and open to all. To register, please click on https://unacademy.com/upscsummit2020.