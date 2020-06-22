Pranab to inaugurate Unacademy, The Hindu summit for civil service aspirants

Unacademy, in association with The Hindu, is organising an online summit for civil services aspirants from June 26 to 28. The idea behind the summit is to motivate aspirants to achieve by giving them an opportunity to interact with people of eminence from the fields of politics, public administration, cinema and sports.
The online summit will be inaugurated by former President Pranab Mukherjee on June 26 followed by live speaker sessions over three days. The virtual summit will host some of the accomplished speakers in the country — Dr. Shashi Tharoor, MP, on the role of the bureaucracy, Jairam Ramesh, economist and MP, on the post COVID-19 Indian economy, former cricketer and captain Kapil Dev on leading a historic team and Dr. Kiran Bedi, IPS (retd.), Lt. Governor of Puducherry, on testing civil services’ aspirants, among others.
Anyone, who is keen on cracking the civil services, can register for the summit which is free and open to all. To register, please click on https://unacademy.com/upscsummit2020.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath