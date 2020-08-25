National

Pranab Mukherjee’s medical condition unchanged

Former President Pranab Mukherjee . File.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee . File.  

The medical condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged and he continues to be on ventilator support, the Army’s Research and Referral (R&R) hospital said on Tuesday.

Also read | Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to be critical: Hospital

“He continues to be on ventilator support and his vital parameters are stable,” it said in a statement. Last week, he developed respiratory infection and is being treated for that.

On August 10, Mr. Mukherjee underwent lifesaving emergency surgery for brain clot and has since been on ventilator support. He had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 25, 2020 7:35:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pranab-mukherjees-medical-condition-unchanged/article32438788.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story