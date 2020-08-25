Pranab Mukherjee’s medical condition unchanged

Mr. Mukherjee continues to be on ventilator support, says hospital

The medical condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged and he continues to be on ventilator support, the Army’s Research and Referral (R&R) hospital said on Tuesday.

Also read | Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to be critical: Hospital

“He continues to be on ventilator support and his vital parameters are stable,” it said in a statement. Last week, he developed respiratory infection and is being treated for that.

On August 10, Mr. Mukherjee underwent lifesaving emergency surgery for brain clot and has since been on ventilator support. He had also tested positive for COVID-19.