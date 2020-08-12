National

Pranab Mukherjee’s health continues to remain critical

Special Correspondent NEW DELHI 12 August 2020 14:27 IST
Updated: 12 August 2020 18:13 IST

He underwent a life-saving emergency surgery for a brain clot on Monday

Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s health condition continues to remain critical, the Army’s Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital said on Wednesday.

“Presently he is haemodynamically stable and on ventilator,” the hospital said in a bulletin.

Mr. Mukherjee underwent a life-saving emergency surgery for a brain clot on Monday and has been on ventilator support since.

On Tuesday, his health condition had shown no improvement during the day and worsened by evening.

Mr. Mukherjee was also found to be COVID-19 positive.

