March 22, 2024 10:43 am | Updated 10:55 am IST

Hours after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, Sharmishta Mukherjee, daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee accused him and the Anna Hazare group of making ‘irresponsible, baseless and wild’ allegations against former Chief Minister of Delhi Sheila Dixit.

She added that despite their claims of ‘trunk loads’ of evidence against Ms. Dixit, none has been so far presented.

“Karma catches up,” Ms. Mukherjee said in a post on the social media platform ‘X’.

Follow Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates here

Mr. Kejriwal is the fourth Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader to have been arrested in the case, after former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Rajya Sabha Member Sanjay Singh and the former party’s communications in-charge Vijay Nair; while former Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Kumar Jain was arrested in another case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this week, the ED had alleged that Bharat Rashtra Samithi legislator K. Kavitha, along with others, had conspired with the top AAP leaders, including Mr. Kejriwal and Mr. Sisodia, for getting favours in the formulation and implementation of the erstwhile Delhi excise policy. The AAP had refuted the charges, raising suspicion that a ground was being prepared to arrest the Chief Minister.