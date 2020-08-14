Pranab Mukherjee’s condition unchanged

His vital parameters are presently stable, says hospital.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s health condition remains unchanged and his vital parameters are presently stable, the Army’s Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital said on Friday morning.

“The condition of Mr. Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning. He is under intensive care and continues to be on ventilatory support. His vital parameters are presently stable,” R&R said in a statement.

On Monday, Mr. Mukherjee underwent lifesaving emergency surgery for brain clot and has been on ventilator support since. He has also tested positive for COVID-19. His health condition has remained unchanged in the last couple of days.