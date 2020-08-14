National

Pranab Mukherjee’s condition unchanged

Former President Pranab Mukherjee. File

Former President Pranab Mukherjee. File   | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s health condition remains unchanged and his vital parameters are presently stable, the Army’s Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital said on Friday morning.

“The condition of Mr. Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning. He is under intensive care and continues to be on ventilatory support. His vital parameters are presently stable,” R&R said in a statement.

On Monday, Mr. Mukherjee underwent lifesaving emergency surgery for brain clot and has been on ventilator support since. He has also tested positive for COVID-19. His health condition has remained unchanged in the last couple of days.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 14, 2020 12:46:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pranab-mukherjees-condition-unchanged/article32352403.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story