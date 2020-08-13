National

Pranab Mukherjee’s condition remains unchanged, says hospital

Former President Pranab Mukherjee.   | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged on Thursday morning. He was deeply comatose with stable vital parameters and he continued to be on ventilatory support, the Army’s Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital said on Thursday.

His daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee also confirmed that while Mr. Mukherjee’s condition continued to be critical all “rumours about my father are false.”

Earlier this week Mr. Mukherjee underwent lifesaving emergency surgery for brain clot and has been on ventilator support since.

On Tuesday, his health condition had shown no improvement during the day and worsened by evening. Mr. Mukherjee was also found to be COVID-19 positive.

