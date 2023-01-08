‘Pranab Mukherjee was a consensus maker who took the nation forward’

Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury. File
Former President, the late Pranab Mukherjee was a “consensus maker” and a “trouble-shooter” who could handle contradictions to take the nation forward, a group of his former colleagues and political compatriots observed on Sunday.
“He [Mukherjee] said without contradiction there is no movement in life. His life and work are inseparable from the building of modern India,” CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury said participating in a panel discussion on ‘Remembering Pranab’, organised by the Pranab Mukherjee Legacy Foundation.
Mr. Yechury said Mukherjee used his energy and intellect only for one purpose and that was to improve India.
The CPI(M) general secretary said that though he and his party had differences with the former Congress stalwart, it was after the Vajpayee government that the idea of a broad secular alliance was forged of which Mukherjee became the main “pointsman” and the “trouble-shooter”.
Former diplomat and Member of Parliament, Pawan K Varma, said what struck him while working with Mukherjee in various capacities was his mastery over a subject and the brief which had been presented to him.
Former President Pranab Mukherjee passes away on August 31, 2020.
Former President Pranab Mukherjee is the only President to have headed the three big Ministries of Finance, External Affairs and Defence before assuming the highest office. In this February 27, 1982 photo, Mr. Mukherjee is seen perusing the Budget papers prior to its presentation in Parliament.
Pranab Mukherjee with Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Velayati in New Delhi on January 13, 1996.
Pranab Mukherjee with Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao, Finance Minister Manmohan Singh and RBI Governor D. Subbarao in New Delhi on May 14, 1992 during the Planning Commission Meeting for the Eighth Five Year Plan.
Pranab Mukherjee meets Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, in New Delhi on January 10, 1992.
Pranab Mukherjee takes a look at the “Defence Procurement Procedure 2006” document, after releasing the same in New Delhi on August 30, 2006.
Pranab Mukherjee during the release of his memoir “The Turbulent Years: 1980-96” at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
In this December 2006 picture, External Affairs Minister Pranab Mukherjee is seen with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on her 60th birthday in New Delhi.
In this July 2011 picture, Pranab Mukherjee meets DMK chief M. Karunanidhi in Chennai.
The newly sworn-in President Pranab Mukherjee arrives at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on July 25, 2012.
In this January 31, 2013 picture, the then President Pranab Mukherjee unveils a plaque as he inaugurates 'The Hindu Centre for Politics and Public Policy' at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. (from left) Kasturi and Sons Directors N Ravi, N. Ram, Director of the Centre Malini Parthasarathy and Sunil Khilnani, Director, King’s India Institute, London and member of the advisory Board applaud in New Delhi. Photo: V.V.Krishnan
President Pranab Mukherjee takes class for students of Dr. Rajendra Prasad Sarvodaya Vidyalaya on the eve of Teachers Day, at Rashtrapati Bhavan on September 4, 2015.
Pranab Mukherjee is with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat before addressing RSS cadre at Reshmbag Ground in Nagpur on June 7, 2018.
Pranab Mukherjee poses for photographs at the Mughal Garden in 2015.
‘National treasure’
“He had the ability to focus on what is required,” Mr. Varma said, adding that his diary in which he took hand-written notes was probably a national treasure.
He also recalled the controversy over the former President addressing the RSS convention saying he understood “we are a civilisation which has survived on dialogue even with the person with whom you do not agree”. This ability for dialogue is what makes you help build a nation.
Chairman of the 15 th Finance Commission N.K. Singh pointed out similarities between former Prime Minister the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Mukherjee. He said while Vajpayee handled a coalition government, Mukherjee also brought about consensus through his leadership of various Group of Ministers (GoMs).
