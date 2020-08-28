National

Pranab Mukherjee still in deep coma, but haemodynamically stable: Doctors

Former President Pranab Mukherjee. File

Former President Pranab Mukherjee. File   | Photo Credit: Shanker Chakravarty

Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in deep coma but is haemodynamically stable, the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital said on Friday.

A patient is haemodynamically stable when the blood circulation parameters - blood pressure, heart and pulse rate, are stable and normal, say doctors.

According to doctors treating the 84-year-old Mr. Mukherjee, he is under intensive care and is being treated for a lung infection and renal dysfunction.

The former president was admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10, where he was operated upon for the removal of a clot in the brain.

He had also tested positive for COVID-19 at the time of his admission. He later developed a lung infection and kidney dysfunction.

“Shri Pranab Mukherjee is under intensive care and is being treated for lung infection and renal dysfunction. He continues to be in a deep coma and on ventilator support. He is haemodynamically stable,” the hospital said in a statement.

Mr. Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 28, 2020 2:57:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pranab-mukherjee-still-in-deep-coma-but-haemodynamically-stable-doctors/article32464888.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story