Pranab Mukherjee still in deep coma and ventilator support, says hospital

New Delhi

27 August 2020 12:44 IST

According to doctors, the former President of India is haemodynamically stable.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in a deep coma and on ventilator support, the hospital where he is admitted said on Thursday.

According to the doctors treating 84-year-old Mr. Mukherjee, he is haemodynamically stable.

Doctors say a patient is haemodynamically stable when the blood circulation parameters — blood pressure, heart and pulse rate, are stable and normal.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Mukherjee was admitted to the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital on August 10 and was operated for removal of a clot in the brain. He was also tested positive for COVID-19. He later developed a lung infection.

“Shri Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in a deep coma and on ventilator support. He is being treated for lung infection and renal dysfunction. He is haemodynamically stable,” a statement from the hospital said.

Mr. Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.