National

Pranab Mukherjee still in deep coma and ventilator support, says hospital

Former President Pranab Mukherjee. File

Former President Pranab Mukherjee. File   | Photo Credit: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in a deep coma and on ventilator support, the hospital where he is admitted said on Thursday.

According to the doctors treating 84-year-old Mr. Mukherjee, he is haemodynamically stable.

Doctors say a patient is haemodynamically stable when the blood circulation parameters — blood pressure, heart and pulse rate, are stable and normal.

Mr. Mukherjee was admitted to the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital on August 10 and was operated for removal of a clot in the brain. He was also tested positive for COVID-19. He later developed a lung infection.

“Shri Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in a deep coma and on ventilator support. He is being treated for lung infection and renal dysfunction. He is haemodynamically stable,” a statement from the hospital said.

Mr. Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 27, 2020 12:49:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pranab-mukherjee-still-in-deep-coma-and-ventilator-support-says-hospital/article32453590.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story