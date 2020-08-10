Pranab Mukherjee says he has tested positive for COVID-19

Pranab Mukherjee

New Delhi

10 August 2020

Sources said he has been admitted to Army’s Research and Referral hospital in Delhi and his condition was stable

Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday said on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19 during a regular hospital visit.

Sources said Mr. Mukherjee had been admitted to the Army’s Research and Referral hospital in Delhi and his condition was stable.

He had gone to the hospital for a regular check-up, said a source.

“On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19. #CitizenMukherjee,” tweeted the 84-year-old leader and recipient of Bharat Ratna.

Speedy recovery messages

Messages wishing him speedy recovery poured in on social media.

“Please take care sir. We are praying for your speedy recovery and good health @CitiznMukherjee (sic),” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted in response to Mr. Mukherjee's tweet.

Minister for Railways and Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal too wished him speedy recovery. “I pray for the well being and speedy recovery of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I am confident he will be successful in recovering from the virus quickly. Wishing him strength and good health,” he said on Twitter.

Several Congress leaders including Karnataka Congress chief D.K. Shivakumar, Randeep Surjewala, Ajay Maken wished Mr. Mukherjee a speedy recovery.

“Sir, wishing you a speedy recovery and a long and healthy life”, Mr. Maken tweeted.

“Concerned to hear about Former President Pranab Mukherjee Da testing positive for #COVID19. My prayers are with him & his family during this time and I wish him a speedy recovery,” West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted.