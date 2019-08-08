National

Pranab Mukherjee, Nanaji Deshmukh, Bhupen Hazarika conferred Bharat Ratna

President Ram Nath Kovind presents the Bharat Ratna to his predecessor Pranab Mukherjee at the Rashtrapathi Bhavan on August 8, 2019.

President Ram Nath Kovind presents the Bharat Ratna to his predecessor Pranab Mukherjee at the Rashtrapathi Bhavan on August 8, 2019.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

Hazarika’s son Tej and Deshmukh’s relative Virenderjeet Singh received the award on their behalf.

Former president Pranab Mukherjee, late Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Nanaji Deshmukh and late singer Bhupen Hazarika were conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award, on Thursday.

President Ram Nath Kovind gave the award to Mr. Mukherjee, Hazarika’s son Tej and Virenderjeet Singh, a close relative of Deshmukh, at a function held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Hazarika and Deshmukh were given the Bharat Ratna posthumously.

Vice-President M Venkaikah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, several Union Cabinet Ministers, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal were among those who were present at the function held at the imposing Durbar Hall.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics National
award and prize
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 8, 2019 6:50:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pranab-mukherjee-nanaji-deshmukh-bhupen-hazarika-conferred-bharat-ratna/article28905370.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY