Pramod Tiwari appointed Congress Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha 

March 11, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The position of the Deputy Leader had been lying vacant after the retirement of Anand Sharma as a Rajya Sabha member last year

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of Congress MP Pramod Tiwari. He was named as the Congress Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha on March 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress member in the Rajya Sabha, Pramod Tiwari, has been named as the Deputy Leader while Rajni Patil has been elected as a whip on March 11, ahead of the second part of the Budget Session that gets underway on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Congress communication chief Jairam Ramesh said, ”Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, Smt. Sonia Gandhi, has approved the appointments of Shri Pramod Tiwari as Deputy Leader & Smt. Rajani Patil as Whip of the Congress Party in the Rajya Sabha. The Chairman of the Rajya Sabha has been informed of these appointments”.

The position of the Deputy Leader had been lying vacant after the retirement of Anand Sharma as a Rajya Sabha member last year.

