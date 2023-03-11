HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pramod Tiwari appointed Congress Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha 

The position of the Deputy Leader had been lying vacant after the retirement of Anand Sharma as a Rajya Sabha member last year

March 11, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Congress MP Pramod Tiwari. He was named as the Congress Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha on March 11, 2023.

File photo of Congress MP Pramod Tiwari. He was named as the Congress Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha on March 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress member in the Rajya Sabha, Pramod Tiwari, has been named as the Deputy Leader while Rajni Patil has been elected as a whip on March 11, ahead of the second part of the Budget Session that gets underway on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Congress communication chief Jairam Ramesh said, ”Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, Smt. Sonia Gandhi, has approved the appointments of Shri Pramod Tiwari as Deputy Leader & Smt. Rajani Patil as Whip of the Congress Party in the Rajya Sabha. The Chairman of the Rajya Sabha has been informed of these appointments”.

The position of the Deputy Leader had been lying vacant after the retirement of Anand Sharma as a Rajya Sabha member last year.

Related Topics

Rajya Sabha / Indian National Congress / India

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.