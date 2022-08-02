Pralhad Joshi urges all MPs to participate in Tiranga bike really

A street vendor selling the national flag ahead of upcoming Independence Day, in New Delhi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

August 02, 2022 19:33 IST

The Culture Ministry is organising the rally from Red Fort to Parliament on August 3 as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday urged Members of Parliament of all parties to participate in the “ Tiranga (tricolour) bike rally” organised by the Culture Ministry on August 3, from Red Fort to Parliament, stating that it was not a BJP but a government event.

He said this while addressing reporters after the weekly meet of the BJP parliamentary party, held every Tuesday when Parliament is in session, adding that the party MPs “will be meeting again on August 5 regarding Vice-Presidential polls.” The election for the Vice-President’s post will be held on August 6. This comes just as the tenure of Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu comes to an end on August 10, 2022. The Vice-President of India, which is the second-highest constitutional post in the country, is elected through an electoral college consisting of members of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha.

Mr. Joshi also said that BJP chief J.P. Nadda, who addressed the parliamentary party meet held on Tuesday, discussed the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” (marking 75 years of India’s independence) and programmes to be conducted from August 9 to 15, including campaigning for “ Har Ghar Tiranga”. Among the various cultural programmes include the Tiranga bike rally for MPs to be taken out from Red Fort to Parliament soon, he said.

The Ministry of Culture is organising the campaign involving the State governments and multiple agencies to ensure hoisting of 20 crore national flags atop houses for the three days. The Union government made amendments to the Flag Code of India 2002, in December last year, 2021 to allow the usage of machine-made and polyester flags.

Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday changed his profile picture on his social media handles to ‘ Tiranga’ ahead of Independence Day celebrations in the country.

“It is a special 2nd August today! At a time when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, our nation is all set for #HarGharTiranga, a collective movement to celebrate our Tricolour. I have changed the DP (display picture) on my social media pages and urge you all to do the same,” tweeted Prime Minister Modi.