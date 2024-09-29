ADVERTISEMENT

Prakash Karat to be interim leader of CPI(M)

Updated - September 29, 2024 08:06 pm IST - New Delhi

Mr. Karat will be the coordinator of the polit bureau and the central committee until the 24th party congress to be held in April 2025 in Madurai. Party general secretary Sitaram Yechury’s untimely demise recently left the post vacant.

The Hindu Bureau

File picture of CPI(M) politburo member Prakash Karat. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Former CPI(M) general secretary Prakash Karat will be the coordinator of the polit bureau and the central committee of the party as an interim arrangement until the 24th party congress to be held in April 2025 in Madurai, the party said in a statement here.

Party general secretary Sitaram Yechury’s death recently left the post vacant. The decision to hand over the interim charge to Mr. Karat was taken on the first day of the central committee’s two-day meeting in Delhi.

The central committee’s meeting was pre-scheduled, to prepare for the upcoming party congress. The party decided to go with an interim arrangement to ensure that Mr. Yechury’s successor will have the necessary authority.

