Pragya Thakur tenders apology in Lok Sabha for her remarks on Godse

BJP MP Pragya Thakur on Friday tendered an apology in Lok Sabha for her remarks on Nathuram Godse.
The Bhopal MP also said she was dubbed as a terrorist despite being acquitted by a court.
“If I have hurt anyone with my comments, I regret and tender my apology,” she said, without taking Godse’s name.
The BJP on Thursday barred her from attending any meeting of the parliamentary party and dropped her from the consultative committee on defence for praising Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse.
The ruling party’s action against Ms. Thakur, who continues to be an accused in the Malegaon blast case, came amidst an Opposition uproar that prompted Defence Minister and Deputy Leader of the Lok Sabha, Rajnath Singh, to assert that “the BJP’s philosophy had no place for any glorification of Godse”.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.