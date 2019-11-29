Pragya Thakur tenders apology in Lok Sabha for her remarks on Godse

BJP MP Pragya Thakur on Friday tendered an apology in Lok Sabha for her remarks on Nathuram Godse.

The Bhopal MP also said she was dubbed as a terrorist despite being acquitted by a court.

“If I have hurt anyone with my comments, I regret and tender my apology,” she said, without taking Godse’s name.

The BJP on Thursday barred her from attending any meeting of the parliamentary party and dropped her from the consultative committee on defence for praising Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse.

The ruling party’s action against Ms. Thakur, who continues to be an accused in the Malegaon blast case, came amidst an Opposition uproar that prompted Defence Minister and Deputy Leader of the Lok Sabha, Rajnath Singh, to assert that “the BJP’s philosophy had no place for any glorification of Godse”.