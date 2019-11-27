National

In Lok Sabha, Pragya Thakur refers to Nathuram Godse as ‘deshbhakt’

Senior BJP leader L.K. Advani blesses party MP Pragya Singh Thakur during a meeting NDA MPs in the Central Hall of Parliament on May 25, 2019.

Senior BJP leader L.K. Advani blesses party MP Pragya Singh Thakur during a meeting NDA MPs in the Central Hall of Parliament on May 25, 2019.   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

more-in

When DMK member A. Raja cited a statement of Godse on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi during a discussion on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, Ms. Thakur interrupted and said, “You cannot give example of a deshbhakt.”

BJP member Pragya Thakur referred to Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse as a “deshbhakt” during a debate in Lok Sabha, triggering a protest by Opposition members.

When DMK member A. Raja cited a statement of Godse on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi during a discussion on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, Ms. Thakur interrupted and said, “You cannot give example of a deshbhakt.”

Mr. Raja said that Godse himself admitted that he had nursed a grudge against the Mahatma for 32 years before finally deciding to assassinate him.

Also Read
BJP Bhopal candidate Pragya Singh Thakur campaigns at Agar Malwa in Madhya Pradesh on May 16, 2019.

Pragya Singh Thakur calls Nathuram Godse a patriot; Election Commission seeks report

 

Godse, Mr. Raja said, killed the Mahatma because he believed in a particular philosophy.

While the Opposition members protested the interruption by Ms. Thakur, the BJP members persuaded her to sit down.

Security should be based on threat perception and not because of political reasons, Mr. Raja said and asked the Home Minister to revisit the Bill which seeks to withdraw SGP cover from persons other than Prime Minister.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
Lok Sabha
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 27, 2019 7:02:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pragya-thakur-refers-to-nathuram-godse-as-deshbhakt-in-lok-sabha/article30097891.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY