Prachanda truly understands his people: Veteran commentator

Only an “internal desperation for stability” can bring lasting changes in Nepal, said a veteran Nepal watcher here on Friday. Speaking to The Hindu, Namit Verma, who has been part of the civil society-led back channel with Nepal for more than two decades, acknowledged that Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” who visited India during July 15-17, is the only leader from Kathmandu who understands contemporary Nepal but cautioned that neither Mr. Prachanda nor his rivals can bring the necessary stability unless “popular demand is recast on realistic lines”.

Soon upon his return, Mr. Prachanda has started negotiation to seek greater say in the Sher Bahadur Deuba-led coalition, which is heading towards the general election in November.

“Nepal is destined to remain in a state of political instability unless a movement of interest for stability arises from within that country. Prachanda has not lost or gained anything from his recent India visit but it showed Delhi that he is perhaps the only Nepalese leader after the late G.P. Koirala, who truly understands his people,” said Mr. Verma, who has been active in back-channel dialogue with the Nepalese political class for decades.

He observed that Mr. Prachanda is known to remain true to his political instincts and will pursue them ruthlessly. These attributes make him rational and have ensured his political longevity despite fragmentation of the Maoist ranks.

Prachanda asks for more seats

For the next election, Mr. Prachanda has asked for a “package deal” from the Deuba government, which was earlier willing to give 65 seats to the alliance partners like the Maoist Centre that Mr. Prachanda leads. The House of Representatives, the lower house of the Nepalese Parliament, has 165 seats and the Nepali Congress of Mr. Deuba had decided to contest in 100 seats. But Mr. Prachanda is demanding that Mr. Deuba should cede 20 more seats, giving alliance partners like the Maoist Centre and the Madhesis a total of 85 seats in the House of Representatives.

The symbolism of Mr. Prachanda’s visit alarmed Kathmandu as it came barely three and half months after the Delhi visit by Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and precisely a year after he was sworn in as the PM of Nepal following the dismissal of the K. P. Sharma Oli government by the Supreme Court of Nepal. Matching with his profile, he was hosted by BJP President J.P. Nadda and External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar in Delhi.

In his public statements in Delhi, Mr. Prachanda referred to pending issues with India like the Kalapani dispute and the 1950 India Nepal Treaty of Peace and Friendship and urged for speedy resolution of Nepal's grievances.

Mr. Prachanda became the first post-monarchy Prime Minister of Nepal in 2008. His Maoist-led government ruled for a year before losing power. He is known as a seasoned survivor in Nepalese politics, often resorting to innovative ideological and number games to attain his political goals. He returned to power in the summer of 2016 after the government of Prime Minister K. P. Sharma Oli fell in the midst of a bitter quarrel with India over the rights of the Madhesis.

Ever since, he has been a major coalition player.