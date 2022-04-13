Prabhat Patnaik selected for Malcolm Adiseshiah Award 2022

Renowned Indian economist and political commentator Prabhat Patnaik has been selected for the 2022 Malcom Adiseshiah Award. The award is annually given by the Malcolm and Elizabeth Adiseshiah Trust to an outstanding social scientist selected from nominations received by a specially constituted national jury.

Dr. Patnaik has taught at the Centre for Economic Studies and Planning in the School of Social Sciences at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi, and was the Vice Chairman of the Kerala State Planning Board.

Pulapre Balakrishnan from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode; Kamala Ganesh, former M.N. Srinivas Chair, Institute for Social and Economic Change (ISEC), Bengaluru; and Bishnu Mohapatra, Professor, Krea University, were part of the jury this year.

The award comprises a citation and prize money of ₹2 lakh. It will be presented at a function to be held in Chennai, the date of which will be announced later.